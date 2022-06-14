AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s no better way to end your senior season than with a state title. Averill Park’s Stephen Koval did just that.

Koval was a pivotal piece in the Warriors’ Class A state title run. He made some key defensive plays in the Warriors’ 3-0 win over Hamburg in the state title game.

In a life full of baseball, the state championship moment shines above the rest. “I mean baseball has been my life since I was 5 years old,” said Koval. “To be able to play for my school and with all my best friends, there’s no better memory to have than that.”

Koval will stay local and play baseball at RPI next year, but the memories he’s made at Averill Park will last a lifetime. “It’s never going to leave us because we’ve built relationships that will last after high school,” said Koval. “My best friends are on this team. It’s nothing short of amazing to know that I’m not going to lose touch with these guys and I’m going to be coming to games next year, and I’m super excited.”