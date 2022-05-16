Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the Huerter family, it’s all basketball, all the time.

That doesn’t change for Jillian. The youngest sibling wrapped up her high school career locally, but has plenty of hoops in front of her.

The Huerters might be the most recognizable basketball family in the Capital Region, so what’s it like competing with high level hoopers as the youngest sibling?

“We had a lot of two on two games growing up,” Jillian said. “Now we’ll probably do more shooting competitions but we keep the competitiveness up with other games. We play a lot of cards or just anything we can do to compete with each other.”

With a NBA player and two Division I college players as siblings, Jillian Huerter doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“I always love having him around especially when we get to work out and even Meghan got home this past weekend too so we had all six of us together again for the first time in awhile so that was really nice,” Jillian said.

The in-house competition paid off. Jillian averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks per game as a senior for Shen, and believes she has a well rounded game that suits the next level.

“I like to think I’m versatile,” Jillian said. “I can shoot, I can drive by. I have long arms and I can cover some more area and I think my passing is a big part of my game to get my teammates open, just see the court because I’ve been playing point guard for so long.”

Between covid cancelled seasons and some injury troubles, Jillian is giving herself another AAU circuit before taking her talents to college. She’s headed to Kent School for a post grad year this fall.

“I really liked Kent because not only the school was beautiful but I really liked the coach and the team just seemed like it was a really good environment to be in.”