VALATIE, NY (NEWS10) — If you were looking to describe Ichabod Crane’s Emma Scheitinger, one word would rise above the rest: winner. That’s just how she ended her career with the Riders softball team.

“If you look at her five year career she’s lost two games since 2019,” said Ichabod Crane softball coach Tracy Nytransky. “I don’t think a lot of people can say that.”

With just two career varsity softball losses, it was fitting that Emma Scheitinger’s last game with Ichabod Crane was a state championship victory, as the Riders repeated in Class C as back to back state champs. “It doesn’t get any better,” said Scheitinger. “It feels like we’ve never done it before. We knew we have obviously but the feeling is all brand new again. After the celebration I fee like my adrenaline just kind of kicked out and all of the feelings came back. It was good to end on a win.”

Scheitinger helped the Riders win a section title in each of her varsity seasons. She was a part of one of the most dominant teams in the state history last year, as the Riders outscored their opponents by nearly 400 runs. But with much closer games and high expectations, this year’s title might be even more special. “I know definitely for the fans they probably enjoyed it more,” said Scheitinger. “For us it wasn’t as easy but it did make it a lot more fun because we were up in the dugout more cheering for every little thing, every little play, and it just made us come together as a team more.”

Scheitinger added a major individual accomplishment to her list of team accolades this year, winning Section 2 Softball Player of the Year. “I’m just very grateful for the award and I just try and play for my teammates and I just try to do what is best for the team and even for the coaches,” said Scheitinger. “I thank all of the coaches I’ve had and I thank everyone for helping me become the player I am today.”

Scheitinger also helped lead the volleyball team to their first regional appearance in over 20 years. Next year, she will continue her softball career at the division one level at Stony Brook. “It was just a great fit for me,” said Scheitinger. Not too close, not too far. Great academics. Everyone is telling you ‘You’re a student-athlete, not an athlete student, put academics first.’ So it just matched up with what I wanted really well. I’m just so grateful for the opportunity and especially everyone who has helped me get there, all my coaches, all the teammates that I’ve had. I feel like if I didn’t have those stepping stones along the way I wouldn’t be where I am today.”