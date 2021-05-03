Senior Spotlight: Guilderland seniors celebrate college commitments

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Thirty student athletes gathered in the Guilderland gym, spread out at separate desks but together signing their national letters of intent. For Logan Broomhall, it was his second major celebration in the past week.

“To rewrite history in Guilderland, it feels surreal,” said Broomhall, who is four days removed from plunging into the end zone at Shaker for a championship-winning two-point conversion. Though unofficial, it was the first title in the program’s history.

“It just feels amazing to be in the history books for such a great school that I’ve grown up in,” said the senior quarterback who accounted for 16 touchdowns in six games this spring. “They’ve taught me so much, and how I became a man.”

After weighing RPI and St. Lawrence, Broomhall is now headed to the north country.

“I’m a little country guy, so I like to get out and not in the drama of the city and the traffic. So it just felt like home sweet home.”

Valencia Fontenelle-Posson found her home at Siena. Guilderland’s all-time leading scorer originally committed to playing basketball with the Saints as a junior, and the recent coaching change from Ali Jaques to Jim Jabir hasn’t deterred her.

“[Jabir’s] given me a lot of reassurance, and I feel like I’m going to be the perfect fit there, especially with his coaching style,” said Fontenelle-Posson.

The future Saint holds multiple high school records, but like Broomhall she’s ready to turn the page on her athletic journey, and it started with a signature.

“It’s so exciting and it’s just the perfect fit, so it feels so right,” she said.