QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most athletes would be thrilled to reach the division one level in one sport, but that wasn’t enough for Brigid Duffy. The Queensbury standout is getting ready to double down at one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions.

One year after committing to play lacrosse at West Point, an impressive feat in itself, Duffy committed to play soccer as well. Two division one sports on top of the unique challenges the United States Military Academy has to offer is certainly a lot to take on. But after leading her soccer and lacrosse teams to section championships this past season, on top of successful hockey and basketball careers, Duffy isn’t worried. “I mean two sports will be easier than four,” said Duffy. “It will be definitely a lot different at West Point as far as the military aspect but I know I’ll be able to handle it with academics and I’ll have lots of people to help me.”

Her biggest supporters, parents Tim and Gretchen Duffy, already know a thing or two about what Brigid will experience, and inspired her choice to go to West Point. “Both my parents were in the military and I’ve always kind of looked up to that role,” said Duffy. “I respect and honor it so I would like to be in that position as well.”

Just like the pride in serving our country, the passion for sports runs deep the through Duffy family. Brigid is one of 10 Duffy kids. During both her section title runs this year, her sisters, sophomore Bayley and eighth grader Kady, were right by her side. “Not a lot of people get that opportunity to play with two of their siblings.” said Brigid. “It’s like having two other brains on the field.”

With Brigid the second oldest of 10, the Duffy name is one you might be hearing a lot of. Who knows, maybe they’ll field their own team. “That’s probably what my parents are hoping to do,” said Duffy with a laugh. “We could probably field a soccer team right now. But there’s definitely a lot more coming up the line and I’m just hoping that I was a good enough role model for them and they’ll kind of look after my ways and follow my lead.”

Duffy set the single season program record in goals for the Spartans’ girls lacrosse team this past season, leading Queensbury to it’s fourth straight section title. Duffy was a part of all four teams.