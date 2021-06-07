Senior Spotlight: Catholic Central’s Camryn O’Hara right at home in new home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Transferring to a new school is hard. Doing it your senior year during a pandemic… that’s a whole new ballgame.

“It was really hard at first especially trying to get into the different groups at school, but overall the school made me feel really welcomed.”

Catholic Central senior Camryn O’Hara has adjusted quite well to a new school and new environment in a year when everything feels different. The teammates might be new, but the catcher is right at home in her new digs.

“Honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better team to finish it out with,” O’Hara said. “As much as I loved my old school, these girls just make everyone feel included in everything even if you’re on the bench.”

“It’s just great to be a part of everything and be a part of a team that really wants to go out there and win everything,” she added.

Next season, Camryn will be welcomed into another new softball family when she joins the Golden Knights.

“I am choosing to go to Saint Rose and I could not be happier,” O’Hara said. “I felt so at home when I stepped onto the campus and I stepped onto the field and met all the teammates and I’m just really excited.”

The old trope that high schoolers hate math doesn’t apply to Camryn. She’s planning on majoring in math at Saint Rose.

“Yup, I know, it’s very rare,” O’Hara joked.

If you know of a special senior athlete who deserves the spotlight, send us an email to sports@news10.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire