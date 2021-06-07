Senior Spotlight: Catholic Central’s Camryn O’Hara right at home in new home

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Transferring to a new school is hard. Doing it your senior year during a pandemic… that’s a whole new ballgame.

“It was really hard at first especially trying to get into the different groups at school, but overall the school made me feel really welcomed.”

Catholic Central senior Camryn O’Hara has adjusted quite well to a new school and new environment in a year when everything feels different. The teammates might be new, but the catcher is right at home in her new digs.

“Honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better team to finish it out with,” O’Hara said. “As much as I loved my old school, these girls just make everyone feel included in everything even if you’re on the bench.”

“It’s just great to be a part of everything and be a part of a team that really wants to go out there and win everything,” she added.

Next season, Camryn will be welcomed into another new softball family when she joins the Golden Knights.

“I am choosing to go to Saint Rose and I could not be happier,” O’Hara said. “I felt so at home when I stepped onto the campus and I stepped onto the field and met all the teammates and I’m just really excited.”

The old trope that high schoolers hate math doesn’t apply to Camryn. She’s planning on majoring in math at Saint Rose.

“Yup, I know, it’s very rare,” O’Hara joked.

