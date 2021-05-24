Senior Spotlight: Carson Messemer’s love for football started early

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont’s multitalented offensive lineman Carson Messemer can do a lot more than just move bodies.

The senior is also a member of the basketball team, throws shot and disc for the track team, and he’s got pipes, moonlighting as a member of the concert choir. He wears many hats, but for him it all comes back to football.

“I’ve always just been part of a football family,” Messemer said. “My mom played, my sisters played, my dad played.”

“My parents actually owned a team for awhile, so I’ve always just been surrounded by football,” Messemer added. “I started when I was super young and I’ve always just been surrounded by it. It definitely helped that love grow.”

Even in a shortened football season, with no state playoffs, Schalmont’s sectional title in 2021 is one high school memory Carson will hold onto the tightest.

“We worked so hard and the season got postponed so many times and we worked so long for it,” Messemer said. “Just to conclude the season that way and my senior season with the championship win there’s just nothing better than that.”

The love of football doesn’t stop at Schalmont. Messemer will spend his next four years at Allegheny College getting to know his new football family.

“Those coaches there, they really made it feel like it was going to be a family there,” Messemer said. “It’s five and a half hours away so I wanted to feel comfortable with who was going to be my new family really for the time that I was there and I definitely feel comfortable with them.”

“The coaches are awesome so I’m excited to get there and get some work done.”