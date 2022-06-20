Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suburban Council Bowler of the Year has a nice ring to it.

Bethlehem’s Madison Robbins has been bowling since she was four years old. Her senior year is where it all came together.

“I had a really great coach this year, he helped me a lot,” Robbins said. “My junior coaches from the program helped me a lot as well.”

Best bowler in the suburban isn’t where it ended. Madison made the cut for states for the first time this year, and rode that momentum to a third place finish. That journey started with her dad 14 years ago.

“He started me when I was young and he’s been bowling for a really long time so I kind of found my love for it from him,” Robbins said.

That love began right in Delmar at Del Lanes.

“I was here when he bowled when I was born and then I bowled up until now and I actually worked here for a very long time and still am going to come back this fall,” Robbins said.

All that time in the tank at Del Lanes paid off, culminating in Madison’s favorite high school memory: the call to states.

“Going to states like at sectionals when I was told I was going to states I was super nervous,” Robbins said. “Hearing my name called was really great and going to states with really fun people was fun.”

So what’s next for the former Eagle? She plans to bowl at Schenectady Community College while pursuing a degree in business and hospitality management.

“I really love the idea of event planning, wedding planning, doing all of that, making people’s day special, so that’s where I plan to be in the future.”