Senior Spotlight: Amsterdam’s Alejandro Christopher called to serve

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While recruiting was a drastically different world amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States Academies still found a way to recruit future heroes, including one right here in our backyard.

“I’ve always had that will to serve,” Alejandro Christopher, a senior football player at Amsterdam High School said. “I’ve always wanted to serve and protect my country that I love.”

Christopher is getting the best of both worlds next fall. He has accepted his appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy to play football. The full scholarship might be the aspect he’s looking forward to most.

“The ability to get an education as well at no cost to my family… they allow me to pursue a graduate degree if I choose to do so at a college of my choosing,” Christopher said.

Alejandro knew two things when making his college decision. He wanted to serve, and he wanted to play the game he loves.

“I started at a very young age playing football,” he said. “Whenever I just pick up the football it always clears my mind and it’s really cleansing of the mind, football is.”

“The ability to get to hit people without getting in trouble, that’s another great factor of football,” he joked.

When looking back on his high school career, that 2019 game against La Salle always comes to mind first.

“It was the final drive, we were on defense,” Christopher said. “Well we were up two and we couldn’t let them get a field goal or a touchdown. That very last play we blocked a field goal and got the win.”

