AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the past decade, Averill Park girls basketball has been known for two things: winning championships and the Wood sisters.

“Everyone asks, ‘Is there another Wood sister after you?'” said senior Amelia Wood.

Much to their opponents’ relief, that answer is ‘no.’ Amelia’s graduation this year marks the end of the Wood line, which consisted of 10 straight seasons with either Caraline, Mallory, Kelsey, and/or Amelia on the team, putting their stamp on the program.

Averill Park girls basketball head coach Sean Organ said a common feature among all the girls is that they’re “really, really hard working.”

Growing up the youngest of the bunch paid off.

“They were like beating on me, trying to make me better at basketball,” said Amelia about being the youngest.

“Amelia did things for us this season that we haven’t seen any player in our program do before,” said Organ.

Amelia was named New York state’s Class A Player of the Year, averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds per game. The small school second team All-American added 3.5 assists, four steals and a block per game as well.

“Those aren’t everyday accomplishments,” said Organ. “She earned that. It wasn’t handed to her. She earned that.”

She also earned her record-breaking moment. Amelia found out late in the state championship game against Tappan Zee when it was announced throughout the gym that she had become Averill Park’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s very special,” said Wood. “I can’t even believe it. I can’t describe it in words how excited and how thankful I am.”

Always humble, Amelia (who won sectional championships in all five of her varsity seasons) finally led the Warriors back to the promised land.

“The last four minutes of [the state championship] game, I don’t know how to describe it other than we had Amelia Wood and Tappan Zee didn’t,” said Organ.

Amelia refused to lose. She took over, making big plays down the stretch, and ultimately became the first Wood sister to with a basketball state championship.

“For Amelia to go out the way she went out with her teammates is just magic,” said Organ.

Organ says Wood’s best basketball is in front of her. She can’t wait to unlock that potential at Sacred Heart alongside her sister Kelsey.

“It’s sad to leave [Averill Park],” said Amelia, “but I know that I left a legacy here and that just means something so special to me.”

