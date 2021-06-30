Senior Spotlight: After losing senior season, Lansingburgh’s KJ Allison perseveres to the next level

Lansingburgh, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many high school athletes lost a senior season this past year, but the loss of one last year of high school hoops didn’t stop one Lansingburgh Knight from taking his game to the next level.

Lansingburgh senior KJ Allison says, “Being the only one in the whole council to not have a season, that was heartbreaking.”

Allison and the rest of the Lansingburgh boys basketball team were sidelined all season this year, but that didn’t stop KJ from his goal. Last Wednesday, he signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Alfred University. He says, “Alfred was my top priority just because I felt comfortable going there. As soon as I visited campus everybody welcomed me. A couple other schools didn’t have the right vibe for me so I picked Alfred. They always say don’t go where you want to go, go to where they want you and it had a little bit of both for Alfred.”

KJ said he is excited about the opportunities both on and off the court that Alfred will provide. He says, “Meeting new people is definitely up there for what I’m most looking forward to and just being able to live on my own. I’ve always wanted a little bit of alone time. It will be good to get away but not too far.”

With the year layoff from school ball, KJ stayed busy with AAU and private workouts. With the work he’s put in, he’s excited to see how different of a player he’ll be on the court for Alfred. He says, “It’ll definitely be cool seeing how my game jumped from junior year of high school to freshman year of college. Skipping that senior year is probably unheard of but I’m ready for that challenge for sure.”