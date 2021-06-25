Seiler’s start can’t save Dutchmen from loss to Diamond Dawgs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Altamont, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutchmen hosted the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs Friday night and it was a pitcher’s duel after an early run from the Dutchmen.

Ryan McGee knocked a leadoff single past short in the bottom of the first to get a runner on for the Dutchmen, and Will Stroud sent him home with a sacrifice fly to give Albany a 1-0 lead after one.

The pitchers settled in from there. Siena’s Ben Seiler had a strong start on the mound for the Dutchmen, going six innings, allowing no runs, five hits and two walks while striking out eight. A late rally from the Diamond Dawgs prevented the Dutchmen from picking up the win, as a three run eighth inning helped Mohawk Valley to a 6-2 win.

The Dutchmen fall to 7-10 on the season with the loss and regroup to host the Glens Falls Dragons Saturday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

