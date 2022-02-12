Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 wrestling championships wrapped up Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls with division one and two wrestlers punching their tickets to the state tournament.

Fonda’s Owen Hicks made history Saturday evening by earning a pin by fall in the first round to beat Warrensburgh’s Dante Corriveau at 145 pounds in division two, becoming the first Fonda sectional champion in 45 years while earning his 100th career win.

“It feels great,” Hicks said. “I’ve been working for it all year. Hopefully we can go make something happen in a couple weeks at states.”

Across the mat in division one at 126 pounds, Shenendehowa’s Ayden Robles battled for three rounds with Burnt Hills’ Liam Carlin and the senior escaped with a 1-0 decision thanks to an early escape.

“There was like two seconds there where he got his foot over, could’ve gotten the two, I plucked it out, held it, was able to withhold the win, it was amazing,” Robles said. “It felt great.”

“I’ve been working my butt off since ninth grade coming here watching all these seniors come through win it, kick some butt, it’s great to be in that position,” Robles added.

Also in division one at 145 pounds Burnt Hills’ Josh Warland faced off against Amsterdam’s Renso Montalvo, where Warland was down 2-1 but pulled off a reversal to seal a 3-2 win.

“I’m just happy I pulled through with the win, somehow got that reversal, that was crazy,” Warland said. “He’s a strong kid. I’m just happy, happy to be here, blessed for the opportunity, I’m just happy I won.”

The NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament begins in two weekends.