Section 2 moving forward with low and moderate risk fall sports

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Section 2 announced Thursday afternoon that they will be moving forward with low and moderate risk sports for the fall season beginning September 21st.

After NYSPHSAA’s announcement Wednesday evening that high risk fall sports will be moving to the spring, they left it up to the sections to make a decision on low and moderate risk sports.

These low and moderate risk fall sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, girls swimming & diving, and girls tennis. High risk sports moving to the spring are football, competitive cheer and volleyball.

Along with the announcement that Section 2 plans to play these sports this fall, they added that the fall season will focus on regular season play. There will be no sectional or NYSPHSAA regional or state competition.

“The Section’s goal through all of this was to be able to provide a safe opportunity to participate for all of our sport offerings,” Section 2 president Joseph Sapienza said in Section 2’s statement.

“We understand that for a variety of legitimate logistical reasons some school districts may opt out of our fall sports offerings,” Section 2 Executive Director Ed Dopp said. “In those cases, we respect and support the individual district decision.”

The fall season will begin September 21st and conclude November 28th. Section 2 stated that they have a plan in place should a need for an interruption or shut down arise.

