Section 2 football ready for return to traditional fall season

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We barely turned the page on the calendar and high school football is once again on the horizon.

Section 2 teams gathered Sunday at Shenendehowa High School for a high school football media day.

We got to hear from teams across Section 2, from Class D to AA. Everyone expressed excitement to get back on the gridiron just a few short months after the shortened spring season ended, and of course return to a little bit of a sense of normal with football getting back to Friday nights in the fall.

Here’s a few teams on why getting back to a traditional football season means so much to them after a year of uncertainty.

“It’s not that in the spring we weren’t synchronized, it’s that the level for this fall is going to be that much higher,” Fonda-Fultonville senior wide receiver Garrett Neff said.

“It was definitely an unprecedented time with all that stuff,” he continued. “It made all these guys and everyone we’re going to play against that much hungrier.”

“It helps that we only just stopped playing football a few months ago,” Hudson head coach John Davi said. “So a lot of guys are in a lot better shape.

“A lot of guys haven’t lost what we learned back in the spring so it’s all very helpful to us,” he said.

“That first Friday night kickoff is super exciting,” CBA senior tight end Thomas Connally said. “It’s like the first day of school when you’re in kindergarten.

“You’re a little nervous but you’re also excited you’re starting something brand new.”

We’ll hear from coaches and players all week as we gear up for week zero on Friday.