Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The chase for a Section 2 hoops crowd tips off as early as tomorrow for some teams. The tournament brackets were unveiled Wednesday.

Green Tech locks down the top seed in Class AA on the boys side. Shenendehowa is the Class AA team to beat for the girls. Looking at the rest of the favorites, Troy benefitted from a tough Suburban Council schedule and a win over Niskayuna on Monday.

The rest are the highest-ranked local teams in the state. Things are similar for the girls, with all the top seeds ranking top six in New York.

The Lady Plainsmen only have two losses all season. One came earlier this week to Averill Park, which the Shen girls saw as motivation. They don’t start their tournament run until a week from Thursday, and will use that break to work on their defense and rebounding.

“We’ll have confidence going into the postseason but anyone’s beatable,” Shen junior guard Bri Carey said. “Everyone wants to play Shen and beat Shen and that just motivates us to do better.”

“The season restarts now,” Shen senior guard Jillian Huerter said. “Our record is 0-0.”

A complete look at both boys and girls Section 2 brackets can be found below.