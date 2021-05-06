Second-seeded Siena women’s lacrosse tops Monmouth to advance to MAAC Championship

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women’s Lacrosse team will make their second straight appearance in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship game, as the No. 2 seed Saints defeated the No. 3 seed Monmouth Hawks by a final score of 20-11 at Hickey Field Thursday evening.



With the win, the Saints are now winners of eight games in a row, and are 2-0 historically against Monmouth in the MAAC Tournament. The Saints will now face the No. 1 seeded Fairfield Stags on the road on Sunday, May 9 in the MAAC Championship game at 12 PM. Siena defeated the Stags earlier this season at Lessing Field for their only loss by a final score of 15-11, which came at Fairfield on Apr. 10. The game will also be a rematch of the 2019 MAAC Championship game, as the Stags came out on top in overtime 10-9.



Siena was led by a five-goal day from senior Nicole McNeely , while redshirt junior Kaitlyn Dowsett scored seven points on three goals and four assists. Mary Soures also had a standout performance, scoring four goals with two assists for six points. Senior Kerry Gerety collected the top all around game, scoring one goal, three assists, and a new Siena MAAC Tournament single-game record 11 draw controls. Gerety would also become the program’s all-time leading assists leader on her third assist of the day on a goal from Dowsett with 2:58 to play in the game.



Monmouth got a seven-point day from Nicole Ceraso, as she put in four goals and three assists on the stat sheet. Allison Turturro also scored four goals, while Caroline Bleck, Chloe Novak, and Hope Steuerwald each scored one goal apiece as well.



It would be a dog fight in the first half, as both sides traded goals throughout the half. Soures opened the scoring for the Saints less than three minutes, which began a back-and-forth run of two goals apiece for each side until the 12:34 mark. Another goal from the Hawks would break that streak, which also came in a bunch from Allison Turturro and Nicole Ceraso to give either side their first two-goal lead of the day at 6-4. However, the Saints scored four of the last five goals of the half, including a three-goal run to end the half to take an 8-7 lead at the halfway point.



Siena continued that run into the second half, scoring the first two goals courtesy of Bonomo and Dowsett to take a three-goal lead. Despite a Monmouth goal just before the 26-minute mark in the second, the Saints went on another five goal run highlighted by a pair of goals from Kelsey Lane . That would open up a seven-goal lead at 15-8 in favor of the Saints with 17:59 to play. The Saints continued to pour it on, finishing with 20 goals and holding the Hawks to just four scores the rest of the way.



The Green and Gold outshot the Hawks 37-25, including a 28-19 split on shots on goal. Siena also led in ground balls 22-17, and won the draw control battle 21-11.



The Saints will look for their first MAAC Championship in program history on Sunday, as the Green and Gold have lost twice in program history in the matchup (2005, 2019).