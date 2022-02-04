Second period costs Union in loss to No. 2 Quinnipiac

Hamden, Conn. (NEWS10) — A two-goal second period by No. 2 Quinnipiac University was the difference maker as the Union College men’s hockey team fell, 2-1, Friday night at Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena.

Senior Josh Kosack was the lone goal scorer for the Dutchmen, potting his fifth goal of the season with sophomore Tyler Watkins earning the assist.

The Dutchmen opened the scoring in the first period. Union was in the offensive zone, putting on pressure on the powerplay. Yaniv Perets attempted to make a play behind the net as the penalty expired. Watkins forced the turnover behind the net and sent the puck to Kosack, who scored a wraparound goal on the empty net to give Union a 1-0 lead.

After fending off two early penalties in the second period, the Dutchmen defense faltered. Owen Farris went off for tripping at 8:27 of the second frame and Wyatt Bongiovanni scored the equalizer only 51 seconds later. Bongiovanni fired a one-timer to beat junior Connor Murphy short-side to tie the game.

The tie was short-lived as Ethan Leyh scored the eventual game-winning goal 2:38 later. Off the faceoff, Zach Metsa gained control of the puck, taking the initial shot before Leyh tapped it in.

The Dutchmen had several great chances in the third period. In the final two minutes of play, Murphy was pulled for an extra attacker and the Bobcats were called for too many players. Union fired several shots on net, but Quinnipiac’s defense buckled down to seal the victory.

Murphy made 29 stops in the loss, falling to 9-13-2 this season. Perets had 26 saves in the win, improving to 14-1-2.

Union will take on Princeton University tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hobey Baker Rink.