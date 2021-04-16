Second half surge helps Watervliet past Ichabod Crane

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Out in Watervliet the Cannoneers hosted Ichabod Crane for a Class C matchup that looked very much like a stalemate.

The Riders and Cannoneers were tied at 14 at halftime, but Watervliet changed that in a hurry to start the second half. The Cannoneers drove all the way down the field on the ground, capped off by a short Kendryek Flynn touchdown to put Watervliet up 22-14.

On the following Ichabod Crane possession, the Cannoneer defense came up huge. Adonis Cyrus picked off a pass and returned it into the redzone to set up the Watervliet O. Jamel Ward didn’t let the D down. He hit Amel Conway in the middle of the endzone to extend the lead to 28-14, and Watervliet didn’t look back on their way to a 34-20 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Michael Barth

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire