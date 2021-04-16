Second half surge helps Watervliet past Ichabod Crane

Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Out in Watervliet the Cannoneers hosted Ichabod Crane for a Class C matchup that looked very much like a stalemate.

The Riders and Cannoneers were tied at 14 at halftime, but Watervliet changed that in a hurry to start the second half. The Cannoneers drove all the way down the field on the ground, capped off by a short Kendryek Flynn touchdown to put Watervliet up 22-14.

On the following Ichabod Crane possession, the Cannoneer defense came up huge. Adonis Cyrus picked off a pass and returned it into the redzone to set up the Watervliet O. Jamel Ward didn’t let the D down. He hit Amel Conway in the middle of the endzone to extend the lead to 28-14, and Watervliet didn’t look back on their way to a 34-20 win.