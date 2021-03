RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — With wind whipping through Ravena, both the Indians and visiting Bulldogs of Cobleskill-Richmondville got off to a slow start. C-R scored the first points of the game with a 55-yard touchdown run from Aaron Henry, who was injured in the second quarter.

Ravena broke through in the second half with three touchdowns, rallying to win 21-6.