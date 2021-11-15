Seasoned Great Danes ready for road trip

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You can’t write up a better start for the UAlbany women’s basketball team.

They opened the season with a blowout home win against Hofstra on Wednesday, and the 29 point win looks even better when you consider that same Hofstra team beat the Danes by 20 last season.

While we’ve argued that this Great Danes squad is deeper and more talented than last year, the most important thing for them right now is experience. They’ve got three straight road games ahead of them, but Colleen Mullen isn’t worried. They’ve been here before.

“It’s certainly going to create a lot of adversity for us and put us in a position to really have to focus,” Mullen said. “I think last year it was a really good test for us because we didn’t even play a home game until January, I think 19th, the middle of January and we only had five home games.”

“So I think this team is used to playing on the road,” Mullen said. “Now with the freshmen and how involved the freshmen are, it’s certainly going to be a different test for them.”

That three game road trip starts at Merrimack Tuesday night at 7 p.m.