SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Scotia-Glenville girls soccer team continued its dominance in the Foothills Council Wednesday afternoon with a 10-1 win over Gloversville.

The Tartans were relentless, peppering the Dragons’ keeper who made 28 saves.

Six Scotia players scored goals, including a hat trick from Lucy Crounse. Brooklyn Drago had a goal and four assists.