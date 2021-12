RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)--- Due to a water main break, residents in Ravena, the Town of Coeymans, and the New Baltimore water district, have to boil their water even if they didn’t lose it.

"Earlier in the day, they realized that there was a water main break which caused a water outage for a good portion of the town and village," Travis Witbeck, Assistant Chief Ravena Fire Department. "And as a result, they had to go and find the source of where that break was. And it took them a little while."