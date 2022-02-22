Ballston Spa, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sixth-seeded Ballston Spa hosted 11 seed Colonie to open the Section 2 Class AA boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

The Scotties roared out to an early first quarter lead and didn’t look back, and Nick Verdile and Andrew Haight helped them to a 27-10 lead after one on their way to a 74-62 win.

Ballston Spa now moves on to play CBA Saturday at 3 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in the Class AA quarterfinals.