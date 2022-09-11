SCHUYLERVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Both Schuylerville and Hoosick Falls got off to a slow start, but only one team found its rhythm and the endzone. The Black Horse struck first in the second quarter on a quarterback sneak from Lucas Sherman giving them a 7-0 lead heading into the break.

They carried that momentum into the second half, and on their first possession after a few big runs from Landen Cumm and Sherman, who scored on a three yard touchdown run. That would start a huge scoring spree for the Black Horses who scored twice more and shut out Hoosick who struggled to answer back. Final score was 28-0, Schuylerville.