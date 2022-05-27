ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The top-seeded Schuylerville girls lacrosse team looked to finish off their section title run in Class D on Thursday. The Black Horses took on Cohoes for the championship.

Schuylerville rolled to an 18-4 win. The Black Horses secured their fourth section title since 2017. Senior Eliza Barton said movement was the key. “Definitely cutting middle,” said Barton. “The middle was open a lot and we just kept constantly moving and it was there open and we capitalized on that.”