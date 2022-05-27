ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The top-seeded Schuylerville girls lacrosse team looked to finish off their section title run in Class D on Thursday. The Black Horses took on Cohoes for the championship.

Schuylerville rolled to an 18-4 win. The Black Horses secured their fourth section title since 2017. Senior Eliza Barton said movement was the key. “Definitely cutting middle,” said Barton. “The middle was open a lot and we just kept constantly moving and it was there open and we capitalized on that.”

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips