SCHUYLERVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.

The Black Horses rode out of the gate strong, leading 21-0 after the first quarter. Martin Flanders scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, while Landon Cumm added the third. Schuylerville kept the pedal to the metal, cruising to a 56-14 win.

Schuylerville will visit Fonda-Fultonville for a Class C Super Bowl rematch in the semifinals.