Schuylerville rolls to 45-0 win over Hudson

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schuylerville Black Horses have won back-to-back championships; one in Class B, one in Class C. Friday night, they opened their season at home against Hudson.

The Black Horses set the tone from jump street. Ryan Dow finished off their first drive with a rushing touchdown. Luke and Owen Sherman both ran in for scores over the next two drives, as the Black Horses tallied touchdowns in their first three possessions, on their way to a 45-0 win.

Schuylerville will visit Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in a Class C championship rematch next week.

