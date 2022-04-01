Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We got a Section 2 Class D title game rematch Friday night at Schuylerville when Johnstown came into town.

The Black Horses flipped the script this time around with stifling defense as Johnstown was held scoreless in the first quarter.

Reid Rouchill extended Schuylerville’s lead in the second by faking up high and going five hole on the goalie to put the Black Horses up 6-0. Matt Wheelis put Johnstown on the board later in the second with a rip low, but that was their only goal of the game.

The Black Horses were just too much in this rematch, as Nate King made it 7-1 before halftime on Schuylerville’s way to a 15-1 win over Johnstown.