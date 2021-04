Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since dropping down to Class C, Schuylerville has won every game by at least three touchdowns.

They did better than that against Coxsackie-Athens Friday night. Up big in the third quarter, 8th grader Landon Cumm taking snaps and even he finds the endzone for the Black Horses from 15 yards out. Schuylerville secures the shutout 60-0.