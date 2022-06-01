LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been quite the school year for Schuylerville athletics. The boys lacrosse team looked to add the seventh section title of the year to the school’s trophy case on Wednesday. The Black Horses would have to get through a Stillwater/Mechanicville team with just one loss on the season in the Class D title game.

Schuylerville started out hot. Nicholas Abruscato found the back of the net late in the first, as the Black Horses led 4-1 after the first quarter. Schuylerville took a 9-3 lead into the half, and didn’t look back on their way to an 18-8 win, securing the Class D title. Ollie Bolduc tallied four goals for the Black Horses in the win.

“This is a group of kids growing up that were constantly in the yards playing with each other, riding each other’s bikes over to each other’s houses,” said head coach Morgan Cornell. “I think the big thing for them is they play year round. Whether it’s basketball or football or lacrosse there’s not any just one specific sport kid. They all are just well-rounded athletes and I think that definitely attributes to it as well.”

Schuylerville will be back at Shaker on Saturday at 10:00 AM for the Class D regional championship.