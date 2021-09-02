Schuylerville looks to build on unbeaten spring season

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re getting high school football games earlier than usual this year. On Friday, week zero begins. Teams have their choice to schedule either a scrimmage or a game. Schuylerville is among the teams opting to jump right in Friday night.

The Horses are looking to follow up an unbeaten spring season, finishing 7-0. They topped Hoosick Falls/Tamarac in the spring version of the Section 2 Class C final, 34-15.

Head coach John Bowen is confident in what his team can accomplish, due in large part to his senior class. “This has been, as you mentioned, a very accomplished group of seniors,” Bowen said. “They’ve always meshed really well over the years with the guys that have been in front of them and behind them. We don’t have a large number, we only have seven seniors this year but we’re really anticipating great things from them, as well as the mesh and the marriage between the underclassman that we’re gong to have.”

Schuylerville will host Hudson at 7:00 PM Friday. Bowen provided insight into the team’s decision to schedule a game, rather than a scrimmage in week zero. “We felt that where we were coming out of fall two, we really felt like getting into a real game and being able to put ourselves situationally in what we’re going to experience all season long would be more beneficial,” Bowen said. “For me personally, I think the jury is still going to be out.”