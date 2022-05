ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville held off a furious Catskill rally to win the Class B quarterfinal Monday night at Dutchmen Field 9-7.

The No. 4 seed Black Horses advance to the championship, where they’ll play the No. 3 seed Ichabod Crane. The title game is Wednesday night at Joe Bruno Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.