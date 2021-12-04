Schuylerville falls in state championship to Chenango Forks once again

Syracuse, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time Schuylerville was in the state title game in 2019, they fell to Chenango Forks.

Friday night, the Black Horses looked for a different result against the Blue Devils in the Class C Championship. Schuylerville was looking for their first state title in program history against Forks, a perennial power.

Dubbs Haqq had the Blue Devils in business in a scoreless first quarter, hitting a big run to set up a 21 yard Zander Arnold touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to give Forks a 7-0 lead.

The Black Horses had a chance to respond later in the second quarter. Owen Sherman took it himself on a quarterback keeper and found the endzone, but the play was called back due to a penalty and the Black Horses ended up having to punt keeping things 7-0 into the locker room.

Forks opened things up more in the third quarter by running it and running it and running it again. Dubbs Haqq broke free from 28 yards out midway through the quarter to give Forks a 14-0 lead.

Haqq came back with the dagger in the fourth, punching another in from seven yards out to make it 21-0 late in the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils didn’t look back on their way to another football state title.