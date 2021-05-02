Schuylerville claims Class C title with convincing win over Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Fall 2 coming to a close there was one final title to settle Saturday night. Undefeated Schuylerville versus undefeated Hoosick Falls/Tamarac for the Class C crown.

It took most of the first quarter for either team to break through on the scoreboard, but the Black Horses struck first. Hoosick Falls was backed up inside their own ten when a high snap on a punt went into the endzone and Schuylerville fell on it to go up 8-0.

The Schuylerville special teams made an impact all night. The Wildcats weren’t risking it on their next punt and opted for the fake, but it was stuffed at the line and the Black Horses took over on downs. The very next play quarterback Owen Sherman tossed to Jack Dwyer on an option play and Dwyer juked a few defenders before taking it to the house to make it 14-0 Schuylerville.

On the next Horses possession Sherman dropped back and let it fly, finding Ryan Dow deep downfield with a beautiful ball setting the Horses up in the redzone. On the very next play Sherman took it himself and found the endzone, putting Schuylerville up 20-0 right before the half.

Schuylerville went on to beat Hoosick Falls/Tamarac 34-15 to claim the Class C title.