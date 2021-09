Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville and Hoosick Falls/Tamarac met Friday night in a Class C championship rematch from the spring, and the result wasn’t too different.

The Black Horses doubled their lead in the third quarter with a Lukas Sherman two yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0. The defense held strong in the shutout from there, as Ryan Dow made a diving interception to help get the offense back on the field as Schuylerville held on for a 14-0 win.