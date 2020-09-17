School districts in Section 2 making decisions on fall sports

Albany, N.Y. — Several schools are announcing the postponement of moderate-risk sports after NYSPHSAA’s decision to push high-risk sports to the spring. Below is a running list of which Section 2 schools will be moving on with what sports in the fall:
- Averill Park High School (low and moderate-risk sports in the fall)
- Bethlehem High School (low-risk sports only in the fall)
- Ballston Spa High School (low-risk sports only in the fall)
- Colonie Central High School (low and moderate-risk sports in the fall – no girls swimming and diving)
- Adirondack League (no sports in the fall)
- Western Athletic Conference (low-risk sports only in the fall)
- Wasaren League (no sports in the fall)
- Foothills Council (low-risk sports only in the fall – no girls swimming and diving)
Low-risk sports: cross country, golf, girls swimming & diving and girls tennis
Moderate-risk sports: field hockey, soccer
High-risk sports: football, volleyball, competitive cheer