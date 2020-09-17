School districts in Section 2 making decisions on fall sports

Albany, N.Y. — Several schools are announcing the postponement of moderate-risk sports after NYSPHSAA’s decision to push high-risk sports to the spring. Below is a running list of which Section 2 schools will be moving on with what sports in the fall:

  • Averill Park High School (low and moderate-risk sports in the fall)
  • Bethlehem High School (low-risk sports only in the fall)
  • Ballston Spa High School (low-risk sports only in the fall)
  • Colonie Central High School (low and moderate-risk sports in the fall – no girls swimming and diving)
  • Adirondack League (no sports in the fall)
  • Western Athletic Conference (low-risk sports only in the fall)
  • Wasaren League (no sports in the fall)
  • Foothills Council (low-risk sports only in the fall – no girls swimming and diving)

Low-risk sports: cross country, golf, girls swimming & diving and girls tennis

Moderate-risk sports: field hockey, soccer

High-risk sports: football, volleyball, competitive cheer

