School districts in Section 2 making decisions on fall sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Backup right tackle Chris Hubbard will start over injured Jack Conklin for the Cleveland Browns when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Conklin, who was the Browns' biggest signing in free agency this winter, injured his ankle and a finger in last week's season-opening, 38-6 loss at Baltimore. He's active to face the Bengals, but the Browns announced before the game that Chris Hubbard is starting.