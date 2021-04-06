Schneidereith sisters find family bonding on lacrosse field

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twin telepathy on the field is dangerous for an opponent.

But what about quadruplet telepathy? UAlbany women’s lacrosse goalie Georgia Schneidereith shared the field with sisters Jamie and Lucy when the Great Danes took on Drexel earlier this season, while their sister Maggie watched on from Johns Hopkins.

“Getting to share that experience with them is something that is really hard to put into words,” Georgia said. “Just kind of tears come to my eyes. It’s such a spiritual experience and it’s so amazing and I’m really proud of them.”

Growing up in Lutherville, Maryland, the Schneidereith sisters thrived in a hotbed for lacrosse.

“It was kind of a bonding thing for the four of us that we got to do together all the time,” Georgia said. “We really created a love for the game and a love for each other.”

Playing in college wasn’t on the schneidereith radar until schools came calling.

“We started getting recruited and we were like ‘Oh I guess we can play in college,'” Johns Hopkins attack Maggie Schneidereith said. “I guess we had this opportunity and it kind of presented itself.”

“And it did for all of us,” Maggie continued. “In Baltimore especially, lacrosse being such a big sport, it was definitely the sport that would give us the best opportunities.”

“There were a couple of times where they were like ‘Yeah we’ll take all four of you, you know, as a package deal’ but we were kind of like ‘uhh, I don’t know if that’s the best option for each of us individually,” Lucy Schneidereith, a midfielder at Drexel said.

“We knew we kind of had to go our own ways a little bit,” Lucy said.

They might play for different teams, but that telepathy is still very much alive.

“There will be sometimes where my coach is like ‘why did you just chuck that,’ and I was like ‘but it worked out,’ and I’m just like ‘I know, I know, I’ll be more careful,’ but I just know that she’ll catch it or like she’ll be there,” Jamie, Schneidereith, a midfielder at Drexel, said.

Four high level Division I lacrosse players is something to be proud of, but that’s secondary for the Schneidereith parents.

“Where they’re the most proud of us is in our connection with each other and the support we give each other non-stop all the time,” Georgia said.