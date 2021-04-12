Schneidereith named America East defensive player of the week

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Soccer’s dream season continues. Predicted to finish eighth according to the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Saints are now one win from a title. Carrie Krohn scored and dished out the game-winning assist as top-seeded Siena defeated No. 4 Rider 2-1 in the MAAC Semifinals at Hickey Field.

Siena (6-0-1) advances to the MAAC Championship Match for the sixth time in program history, and third time in the past six seasons. The MAAC Regular Season Champion Saints will play in the title match on home turf for the first time ever when they host No. 3 seed Monmouth Friday at Hickey Field on ESPN+. Match time will be set Tuesday. The Hawks advanced to their fifth straight MAAC Championship Match with a 2-0 win at second-seeded Quinnipiac.