Schneidereith named America East defensive player of the week

BOSTON – For the second time in three weeks, University at Albany goalkeeper Georgia Schneidereith has been named America East Defensive Player of the Week.  She was named alongside Offensive Player Paige Volkmann and Rookie Hayley Weltner, both from Binghamton.
 
Schneidereith, a graduate student from Baltimore, Md., allowed just six goals in UAlbany’s lone game against UMBC last week.  She recorded seven saves in the game and grabbed three gound balls.  In the last three games, UAlbany has allowed just 18 goals while scoring 62.
 
UAlbany hosts #3 Syracuse on Tuesday, April 13 at 3:00 pm.
 

