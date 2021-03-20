Schenectady routs Colonie at home to open season

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady welcomed in Colonie to start the season Saturday afternoon, and the Patriots started quickly and didn’t look back.
Moses Grant punched it in for Schenectady from ten yards out to open the scoring at 6-0. From there, the Patriots made a great special teams play on a muffed punt to set up shop at the Colonie six. Grant took care of business again with another touchdown to make it 12-0, and the Patriots ran away from there to a 38-0 win.
Schenectady hosts CBA next weekend while Colonie visits Shenendehowa.