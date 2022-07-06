Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Ole Timers Baseball Club Skills Camp got underway Tuesday and Wednesday at Central Park in Schenectady, giving potential little leaguers a chance at trying America’s Pastime.

Led by Princeton assistant coach Alex Jurczynski, ballplayers and coaches from all over the Capital Region lent a hand sharing their knowledge of the game with the kids. This is the third year of the camp, as they hope to build back up little league participation in Schenectady. Each participant in the free camp gets their little league registration fee waived.

“Having all these kids come for the two days and be in one place around all these coaches and players that are in high school and college, it’s a great chance for them to learn the game and love the game,” Jurczynski said.

“Being around people that have been in their shoes, having the coaches volunteer their time for two days to help teach the kids how to run the bases, how to catch, how to throw, and how to just do everything properly,” Jurczynski said.

“At the end of the day we just want to teach them ways to love the game, play the game the right way and play hard,” Jurczynski said.

They have a deal with the city to run for two more seasons, but plan to extend beyond that.