Schenectady City School District approves vaccine mandate for athletes

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District approved a vaccine mandate for all student athletes on Wednesday night. The mandate will go into effect immediately.

If the athlete receives the Moderna vaccine, they need their first shot by October 17th. If they receive the Pfizer vaccine, they need their first shot by October 24th. Athletes need their second dose of either vaccine by November 14th to participate in sports.

The resolution passed four votes to three. A link to the resolution can be found here.