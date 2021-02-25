Schalmont’s Trent Randle signs on to play football at Mansfield

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont celebrated Trent Randle’s college commitment Thursday afternoon, as the senior signed on to play footbal at Division II Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.

The multisport athlete credited Sabres’ head coach Joe Whipple for helping him with the decision and falling in love with the gridiron.

“Coach Whip is definitely a mentor in my life,” Randle said. “I mean ever since I started playing football in third grade coach Whip has been there.”

“He’s what made me love the game of football,” Randle added. “At first I was all a basketball guy.”

“Once I met coach Whipple he told my parents ‘I’m going to have one of the Randles playing football’ and I guess he did because look at where I’m at now.”