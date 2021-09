ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont strong-armed Hudson Falls Friday night in a convincing 32-13 win.

The Sabres took a 26-0 lead into the half after a long touchdown scamper by quarterback Sean Willis right before the break.

Schalmont will visit Glens Falls next Saturday at 1:30 PM. Hudson Falls will host Mohonasen in their home-opener next Friday at 7:00 PM.