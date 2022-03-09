Saratoga, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After winning the Section 2 title, the Schalmont girls basketball team traveled to Saratoga Tuesday for the regional semifinal. The Sabres took on Gouverneur out of Section 10.

Schalmont started slow, trailing 11-8 after the first quarter. The Sabres went on a 20-8 run to take a 28-19 lead into the half, and never looked back. Schalmont went on to advance to the regional finals with a 67-43 win. Peyton Graber led the way for the Sabres with 26 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Schalmont will take on Saranac at Clinton Community College on Saturday at 5:00 PM.