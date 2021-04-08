Schalmont rallies, but Albany Academy finishes strong to stay unbeaten

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont visited Albany Academy Thursday afternoon in a battle between unbeaten teams.

The Cadets were 4-0 heading into Thursday while the Sabres were 2-0-1. Albany Academy got off to a hot start, scoring two quick goals to go ahead in the first 20 minutes. Schalmont’s Drew Kusek got the Sabres on the board late in the first by putting a corner kick perfectly on target for a goal directly off the set piece, sending the game into haltime with Albany Academy leading 2-1.

The Sabres found the back of the net once again midway through the second half. Dan Tommasone capitalized on the Cadets mishandling a deep ball and finished to tie the game at two. Then with five minutes to go, Albany Academy recaptured the lead thanks to a beautiful ball up top from Jackson Foley-Stevenson to Ian Young. The Cadets added another goal a minute later to pull away for a 4-2 win.

Both schools are back in action Monday, with Albany Academy hosting Cohoes while Troy visits Catholic Central. Both games are set for a 4:15 kickoff.

