Schalmont outlasts Glens Falls in Class B final

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Schalmont head coach Joe Whipple was right when he said special teams would play a big part in Friday’s Class B final. Glens Falls missed a pair of extra points, one in the first quarter, one in the third, and the Sabres won 29-28.

There were six lead changes in the game, before Schalmont took the lead in the fourth quarter for good. The Sabres defense shut out the Indians in the final frame to complete their undefeated season.

Rodney Parker rushed for two touchdowns in the win. Griffin Woodell had a pair in defeat.

