Schalmont, La Salle play to overtime stalemate

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school football in the spring is weird, right? It’s not alone.

Many conferences pushed moderate risk soccer to the Fall II season, which gives us Schalmont and La Salle in March.

The Cadets struck first. Sophomore forward Luke Micklas broke free from the defense and beat Schalmont keeper Christian Tortorici for the game’s first goal just 14 minutes in, giving La Salle a 1-0 lead. The Sabres responded just ten minutes later. Off a corner kick Paulie Broslous got great position to find the ball with his head for the equalizer, sending Schalmont and La Salle into the half tied at one.

Schalmont struck again in the second half, with Troy Leonard taking a perfect through pass and tucking it to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead. Then with under two minutes to go, the Cadets found a late answer. Off Marco Pantoja’s corner, Alexander Rotondi finished far post to tie the game at two and send it to overtime. The two sides couldn’t develop a decisive strike from there, finishing with a 2-2 tie.

Next up for La Salle is a home game against Albany Academy Monday at 7 p.m. while Schalmont hosts Mohonasen Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.