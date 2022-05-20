SAVANNAH, G.A. (NEWS10) — It didn’t take long for former Union men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett to return to coaching.

Bennett was announced as the new head coach of the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday. The Ghost Pirates are the new ECHL affiliate of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Bennett was the head coach at Union for 11 seasons, leading the Dutchmen to a national championship in 2014. Bennett resigned in January after the school’s investigation into his coaching style and practices.