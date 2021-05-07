Sausville strikes out ten as Colonie comes back to beat CBA

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a long wait for high school baseball.

These guys haven’t taken the field together since 2019. While they won’t see state playoffs, they will finally get to play ball.

This one was a pitching duel to start, and Colonie’s Tyler Sausville was dominating from the mound. He racked up ten strikeouts, only allowing a run on a sacrifice fly from Will Baumann that put CBA on the board in the fourth with a 1-0 lead.

The Raiders found their way back in it, with a Cam Aery RBI single to give Colonie 2-1 lead in the sixth that they’d hold onto for a 3-1 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire