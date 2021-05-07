Sausville strikes out ten as Colonie comes back to beat CBA

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a long wait for high school baseball.

These guys haven’t taken the field together since 2019. While they won’t see state playoffs, they will finally get to play ball.

This one was a pitching duel to start, and Colonie’s Tyler Sausville was dominating from the mound. He racked up ten strikeouts, only allowing a run on a sacrifice fly from Will Baumann that put CBA on the board in the fourth with a 1-0 lead.

The Raiders found their way back in it, with a Cam Aery RBI single to give Colonie 2-1 lead in the sixth that they’d hold onto for a 3-1 win.